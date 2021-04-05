OPEN APP
Byju’s Divya Gokulnath: Why Women Entrepreneurs are missing from India’s Start-Up Story

Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 08:42 PM IST
  • While a lot of ground has been covered over the past 50 years by women in business, much more remains to be done. In the Start-up community, the challenge is stiffer. According to one report, only 17% of Indian startups have at least one female co-founder. The problem is complicated by limited role models for women and a smaller talent pool in tech/engineering fields. In this dispatch of the Mint Startup Diaries, we chat with Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder and Director of edtech decacorn Byju’s, who, as she says, is 'Founder First' and 'Woman Later'
 

