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BYJU’S Founder Raveendran Sentenced To Jail In Singapore | From $22 Bn Giant To Corporate Disaster?

Once hailed as India’s biggest edtech success story, BYJU’S is now facing its darkest phase yet. Founder Byju Raveendran has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court in a contempt case linked to undisclosed financial assets and non-compliance with court orders. The dramatic ruling adds to the mounting legal troubles surrounding the once $22 billion startup giant. What led to this shocking downfall? How did BYJU’S go from India’s startup superstar to a global legal crisis? Watch the full report for all the major developments, court details, and what this means for the future of the company.

Livemint
Published27 May 2026, 12:27 PM IST
BYJU’S Founder Raveendran Sentenced To Jail In Singapore
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