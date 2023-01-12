Cabinet Approves ₹ 19,744 Crore Green Hydrogen Mission | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the nation... moreThe Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the national green hydrogen mission, allocating ₹19,744 crores to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. Of the total allocation, the government would provide incentives worth ₹17,490 crore for producing electrolyzers and green hydrogen for five years, ₹1,466 crore for pilot projects, ₹400 crore for research and development, and ₹388 crores for other mission components, government statement said, adding that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will formulate the guidelines for implementation of the respective components of the scheme.