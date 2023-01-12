Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Videos / Cabinet Approves 19,744 Crore Green Hydrogen Mission | Mint Primer | Mint

Cabinet Approves 19,744 Crore Green Hydrogen Mission | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the national green hydrogen mission, allocating 19,744 crores to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. Of the total allocation, the government would provide incentives worth 17,490 crore for producing electrolyzers and green hydrogen for five years, 1,466 crore for pilot projects, 400 crore for research and development, and 388 crores for other mission components, government statement said, adding that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will formulate the guidelines for implementation of the respective components of the scheme. #greenhydrogen #greenhydrogenmission #government #investment #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze