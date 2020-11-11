Home >Videos >Cabinet approves PLI worth 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Cabinet approves PLI worth 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 08:04 PM IST Livemint

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to ... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout