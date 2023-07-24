Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Cabinet okays commercial mining of lithium, titanium | Mint Primer | Mint

Cabinet okays commercial mining of lithium, titanium | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Team Mint

India's Union Cabinet has approved amendments to allow commercial mining of critical minerals like lithium, beryllium, and titanium, among others. This move aims to boost India's manufacturing sector, reduce import dependence, and support the growing demand for these minerals in electric vehicles, batteries, and other industries. Learn how this transformation could impact India's EV industry and drive the country's exploration of deep-seated and critical minerals. Stay tuned for more insights into India's self-reliance journey in the mining sector.

