Cabinet Okays Integrated Transport Planning Authority, New Apex Body Gets A Green Light

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the setting up of the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) as a Special Purpose Vehicle to serve as the national apex body for transport and logistics planning. ITLA will prepare a long-term National Transport Master Plan covering roads, railways, ports, shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics. It will also appraise and monitor infrastructure projects worth ₹500 crore or more, align short-term sectoral plans, and create a National Transport Data Repository integrating GSTN, FASTag, Vahan and GPS data.