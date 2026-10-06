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Cabinet Okays Integrated Transport Planning Authority, New Apex Body Gets A Green Light

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the setting up of the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) as a Special Purpose Vehicle to serve as the national apex body for transport and logistics planning. ITLA will prepare a long-term National Transport Master Plan covering roads, railways, ports, shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics. It will also appraise and monitor infrastructure projects worth 500 crore or more, align short-term sectoral plans, and create a National Transport Data Repository integrating GSTN, FASTag, Vahan and GPS data.

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Published6 Oct 2026, 09:18 PM IST
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Cabinet Okays Integrated Transport Planning Authority, New Apex Body Gets Nod
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