Cafe coffee day : the brand that refuse to die | Mint Explains

Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:01 AM IST

In this video, we explore the remarkable story of how Malavika Hegde, the wife of the late V. Siddhartha, the man behind Cafe Coffee Day, turned the company around after his tragic death in 2019. Despite facing numerous challenges, Malavika was able to reduce the company's debt, sell unnecessary assets, shut down loss-making stores, and withdraw unprofitable coffee vending machines. She also attracted new investors and successfully exported high-quality Arabica coffee beans from CCD's plantations, which helped diversify the company's revenue streams. Under Malavika's leadership, Cafe Coffee Day has seen a remarkable turnaround and become a shining example of how a company can bounce back from adversity. This is not just the tale of a brand's comeback; it is also the tale of a woman who refused to give up and showed resilience in the face of adversity.