California Bans ICE, Law Enforcers From Wearing Masks In Fresh Feud With Trump Administration

California Bans ICE, Law Enforcers From Wearing Masks In Fresh Feud With Trump Administration

Updated: 22 Sept 2025, 11:33 pm IST Livemint

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs historic No Secret Police Act banning masks for ICE and law enforcement, effective January 1, 2026! In a bold strike against Trump's immigration crackdown, the law prohibits face coverings like balaclavas during operations, citing raids in Los Angeles where masked agents sparked protests and violence. Exceptions for medical masks and undercover work, but Trump officials call it despicable.

 
