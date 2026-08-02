Can AI Agents Replace Human Work in Logistics? | Techcetra | Salesforce | Mint

PARTNERED Artificial Intelligence has moved far beyond chatbots. In this episode of Techcetra, in partnership with Salesforce Leslie D'monte speaks with Kapil Mahajan, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer at Allcargo Group, explains how AI agents are transforming one of the world's largest logistics industries—from automating freight quotations and invoice processing to managing global supply chains at scale. He argues that tomorrow's logistics companies will actually be technology companies delivering logistics as a service. The conversation explores how enterprises are deploying AI agents, why clean data is the foundation of successful AI adoption, the importance of human oversight, and how organisations can build guardrails to ensure AI remains secure, compliant and reliable.