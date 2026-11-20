Can AI Change the Way India Buys Homes? | Amit Dixit, CIO, Experion Developers | Mint Techcetra

How is Artificial Intelligence transforming the way India buys, builds and experiences real estate? From personalised customer interactions and AI-powered lead qualification to automated customer support and smarter construction management, technology is reshaping the real estate value chain. In this episode of Mint Techcetra, part of a special series produced in partnership with Salesforce, Leslie D'monte speaks with Amit Dixit, CIO, Experion Developers, about how AI and digital transformation are changing customer experience, business operations and the future of India's real estate sector. The conversation explores how developers can build a 360-degree view of home buyers, use AI to identify genuine leads, streamline customer journeys and deliver more personalised experiences. Amit also explains why technology cannot replace the human touch in a high-value, emotionally significant purchase like a home. The discussion also examines the importance of AI guardrails, data management and regulatory compliance, along with emerging technologies such as digital twins, immersive experiences and video analytics that could shape the next phase of real estate development.