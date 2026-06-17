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Can America Win AI Revolution Race? NVIDIA CEO Says There’s A Problem | WATCH

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says society has “no choice” but to adapt to artificial intelligence, urging people to embrace the technology instead of fearing it. In an exclusive interview, Huang acknowledged concerns about job losses but stressed that AI will create massive new opportunities. He encouraged everyone to start using AI immediately and called for new social norms around the technology. Huang also issued a strong warning: the United States is “woefully behind” in energy production and must become a “pro-energy growth” country to lead the AI revolution.

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Published17 Jun 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Can America Win AI Revolution Race? NVIDIA CEO Says There’s A Problem | WATCH
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