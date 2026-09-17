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Can Canada Join EU Through ‘Associate Membership’ Plan? | Explained

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed creating a new associate member status for Canada, potentially making it the first country outside Europe to hold such a formal role with the European Union. The idea was floated during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the European Parliament. It is not full EU membership, which is restricted to European states under Article 49. Associate membership would be an entirely new category, with terms still to be negotiated. The proposal builds on deepening ties, including the provisional CETA trade deal, a 2025 Security and Defence Partnership, and Canada’s entry into the EU’s defence programme.

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Published17 Sep 2026, 10:00 PM IST
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Can Canada Join EU Through ‘Associate Membership’ Plan? | Explained
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