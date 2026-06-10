Can Cockroach JANTA Party Really Mobilise Sentiment Beyond Online Hype & Shares? Protestors Answer

Thousands of citizens gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 6 June. The youth were agitated with the approach and attitude of the Government towards handling paper leaks and demanded education minister's resignation. But the larger question is that can the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) actually mobilise India's youth beyond Social media or not? Abhinav Trivedi of Mint spoke to protestors and they Answer #cockroachjantaparty #cjp #protest #bjp #dharmendrapradhan #educationnews #neet #cbse #abhinavtrivedi #jantarmantar #youthrally #youth #india #job #economy #unemployment