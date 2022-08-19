RBI study bats for gradual ceding of govt control on public banks

Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 07:06 PM IST

The latest Reserve Bank of India article published... moreThe latest Reserve Bank of India article published on 18 August suggests that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. RBI bulletin has warned, asking the government to take a nuanced approach on the issue.