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Can HDFC Bank's leadership keep investors convinced amid churn at the top?

For over three decades, Sashidhar Jagdishan was the HDFC Bank insider who rose through the ranks to inherit its most coveted seat. Now that he's leaving, what's next for the bank?

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2026, 10:38 PM IST
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Can HDFC Bank's leadership keep investors convinced amid churn at the top?
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