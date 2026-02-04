Considering the fact, that India is still one of the top buyers of 'illegal oil' or sanctioned oil being delivered from dark fleets, there is more than what seems to appear on paper and in optics? Why It's a tough negotiating task for India ahead? #india #china #russianoil #iranian #iranoil #iran #usa #donaldtrump #trump #modi #narendramodi #putin #khamenei #china #reliance #nayara #energy #crudeoil #export #import #abhinavtrivedi #diesel #petrol
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.