Business News/ Videos / Can India Actually Replace Russian Oil With Venezuelan; The Politics & Economics Of Oil Explained

Can India Actually Replace Russian Oil With Venezuelan; The Politics & Economics Of Oil Explained

Updated: 04 Feb 2026, 06:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Considering the fact, that India is still one of the top buyers of 'illegal oil' or sanctioned oil being delivered from dark fleets, there is more than what seems to appear on paper and in optics? Why It's a tough negotiating task for India ahead? #india #china #russianoil #iranian #iranoil #iran #usa #donaldtrump #trump #modi #narendramodi #putin #khamenei #china #reliance #nayara #energy #crudeoil #export #import #abhinavtrivedi #diesel #petrol