Can India Become An AI Superpower Without Worsening Its Water Crisis?

India’s race to become an AI powerhouse is accelerating, but it comes with a hidden environmental cost—water. As data centres expand to support AI tools like ChatGPT, their cooling needs are driving massive water consumption. A United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health report warns that AI infrastructure could strain already stressed water resources. With major investments from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, India’s data centre boom is colliding with water scarcity in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai—raising a critical question: can India scale AI without deepening its water crisis?