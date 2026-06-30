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Can India become Energy independent? | ReNew x BCG

Partnered with @TheBostonConsultingGroup Can India achieve energy security while leading the global clean energy transition? In this episode of India for the World, a leadership series by Mint and BCG, host Nehal Chaliawala - Assistant Editor, Mint, speaks with Sumant Sinha - Founder, Chairman and CEO of Renew and Rahul Jain - India Head, BCG about the future of India's energy ecosystem. Together, they discuss how India has progressed in renewable energy over the past decade, why energy security has become a national priority, and what it will take to reduce dependence on energy imports. The conversation explores solar manufacturing, battery energy storage, transmission infrastructure, green hydrogen, supply chain localization, AI-driven data centres, and India's potential to become a global exporter of clean energy solutions.

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Published30 Jun 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Can India become Energy independent? | ReNew x BCG | India For The World
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