Can India Become The World's Next Maritime Manufacturing Hub? | Explained

With over 7,500 km coastline and booming maritime trade, India currently builds less than 1% of the world’s ships. Now, New Delhi is making its boldest move yet.Cochin Shipyard has secured major export orders from CMA CGM. Swan Defence landed tanker and bulk carrier deals. L&T is bidding for high-value vessels. The government has announced a ₹25,000 Cr Maritime Development Fund, ₹5,000 Cr interest support scheme, and greenfield clusters in Thoothukudi (2,000+ acres) and Dugarajapatnam.