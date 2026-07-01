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Can India Become The World's Next Maritime Manufacturing Hub? | Explained

With over 7,500 km coastline and booming maritime trade, India currently builds less than 1% of the world’s ships. Now, New Delhi is making its boldest move yet.Cochin Shipyard has secured major export orders from CMA CGM. Swan Defence landed tanker and bulk carrier deals. L&T is bidding for high-value vessels. The government has announced a 25,000 Cr Maritime Development Fund, 5,000 Cr interest support scheme, and greenfield clusters in Thoothukudi (2,000+ acres) and Dugarajapatnam.

Livemint
Published1 Jul 2026, 09:52 PM IST
Can India Become The World's Next Maritime Manufacturing Hub? | Explained
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