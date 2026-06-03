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Can India build Insurance for the World?

Partnered with BCG What does it take to build an insured India for the future? In Episode 9 of India For The World by BCG and Mint, host Shayan Ghosh - BFSI Editor, Mint; is joined by Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, and Pranay Mehrotra, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG, for an insightful conversation on the future of India’s insurance sector. From insurance penetration and financial literacy to AI-led transformation, customer trust, regulation, and digital infrastructure the episode explores how India is building scalable insurance solutions for millions and what the world can learn from it. The discussion also highlights the importance of awareness, affordability, customer-centric innovation, and why insurance needs to become a core part of financial planning from an early age.

Livemint
Published3 Jun 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Can India build Insurance for the World? | India for the World
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