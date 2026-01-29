English
Can India Build Tech for the World? | India For The World | Bain Capital x BCG | Mint

Updated: 29 Jan 2026, 12:59 pm IST Shouvik Das

Can India move from being the world’s tech services hub to building tech for the world? In this episode of India for the World by Mint and BCG, we dive deep into India’s evolving tech ecosystem—from services and AI to products, R&D, and intelligence arbitrage. Host Shouvik Das(Editor, Mint) is joined by Rajiv Gupta (Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG) and Tiger Tyagarajan (Former CEO, Genpact; Senior Advisor, Bain Capital) to unpack India’s $300B tech services story, the $10 trillion global tech opportunity, AI talent, GCC growth, and what it will take for India to lead the next phase of global technology. A sharp, honest conversation on strengths, gaps, mindset shifts, and why the future of Indian tech lies in combining scale with solutions.

 
