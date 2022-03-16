Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Videos / Can India really beat its Asian peers to become a top manufacturing hub?

Can India really beat its Asian peers to become a top manufacturing hub?

Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:00 AM IST Livemint

The Indian government has been pushing hard on making India an attractive destination for manufacturing through programs such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make In India and the various production linked incentive schemes. A year into these PLI announcements, we take a look at what impact has been witnessed on the ground. Can India really beat its Asian peers to become a top manufacturing hub and are investors willing to back manufacturing businesses that have ambitions to build for both India and the world?