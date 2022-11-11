Home
Can India’s Exports Beat Global Recession? | Mint Primer
Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Livemint
- Exports of goods and services as a share of GDP showed a marginal improvement to 21.5% in 2021-22 from 18.8% the previous year but trailed an average ratio of 24.6% between 2011-12 and 2014-15. A stellar rise in India’s exports may have helped the pandemic-battered economy look up recently, but it is barely enough to suggest a turnaround for the long run. Exports as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) are still not high enough and, with the tides of the global economy now turning for the worse, further growth has become more challenging. Let's investigate what factors could prevent India's exports from surviving the current global recession