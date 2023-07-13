Can Indian phonemakers ring in the China magic | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST

On 4 July, Reliance Subsidiary Jio Platforms Launc... moreOn 4 July, Reliance Subsidiary Jio Platforms Launched A 4g-Equipped Feature Phone, Called Jio Bharat 4G, For Under ₹1,000. Other Indian Brands Also Plan To Launch Inexpensive Smartphones. After Having Lost Out To Chinese Brands Nearly A Decade Ago, Can The Indian Brands Cut It In Today’s Market?