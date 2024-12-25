Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 15:56:32
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.35 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.35 1.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.85 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,223.50 0.11%
Business News/ Videos / Can Indian Trade Protect Itself From Donald Trump? The Alt View Feat. IIFT, Delhi

Can Indian Trade Protect Itself From Donald Trump? The Alt View Feat. IIFT, Delhi

Updated: 25 Dec 2024, 06:51 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

The Alt View | How to Protect Indian Trade? | International Trade | US-India Relationships | US-India Trade Updates The Alt View Goes to Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade, Delhi and asks the students how to save Indian Trade From Donald Trump. How will the US trade policies change or shape once Trump takes over as US president and what should India do or change to leverage this situation. More so, students discuss the impact & influence of Elon Musk in the new US Government under Donald Trump. Is he the ally of the president or a shadow president himself #donaldtrump #elonmusk #narendramodi #ashwinivaishnaw #piyushgoyal #trade #export #import #thealtview #altview #abhinavtrivedi #tesla #bigpharma #saudiarabia #mexico #china #xijinping #russia #israel #gaza #putin #iran #europe #automobile #petrol #diesel #crudeoil 0:00 - 2:15- Intro 2:16 - 5:15- The New Business order after Donald Trump 5:16- 8:25 - Does International Trade operate like a Mafia? Do Weak get Ignored? 8:26- 12:25 - In Which sectors will US become Aggressive after Trump 12:26- 15:25 - Future Of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Trump 2.0 15:26 - 18:00 - Trump Vs Elon Musk: Who is the real US President? 18:00-18:34- Conclusion

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue