Can India's Data Centres Boost Indian Economy Like China's Commodity Hubs?

For decades, the development of data center space had been limited to small, enterprise owned server rooms and has now become a top-level strategic priority for the country. The numbers are defining the size of the Indian data center market. But can India's data centre economy boost the market in a same way , like China's commodity boom pushed in 2001. #china #india #data #dataprivacy #datacentre #rahulgandhi #narendramodi #trump #abhinavtrivedi #nirmalasitharaman
