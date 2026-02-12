English
Business News/ Videos / Can India's Data Centres Boost Indian Economy Like China's Commodity Hubs?

Can India's Data Centres Boost Indian Economy Like China's Commodity Hubs?

Updated: 12 Feb 2026, 03:16 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

For decades, the development of data center space had been limited to small, enterprise owned server rooms and has now become a top-level strategic priority for the country. The numbers are defining the size of the Indian data center market. But can India's data centre economy boost the market in a same way , like China's commodity boom pushed in 2001. #china #india #data #dataprivacy #datacentre #rahulgandhi #narendramodi #trump #abhinavtrivedi #nirmalasitharaman

 
