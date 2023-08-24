Can India's economy overtake Japan's by '29? | Mint Primer | Mint

Becoming the world's third-largest economy is a ch... moreBecoming the world's third-largest economy is a challenging goal for India. Currently ranked fifth, India needs to surpass Germany and Japan. To achieve this, India must grow at over 7.1% annually, assuming Japan's growth at 0.8%. This is difficult given India's historical growth rates and pandemic impact. While surpassing Japan by 2029 seems ambitious, India's economic potential points to potentially overtaking it in the early 2030s.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.