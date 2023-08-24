Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Can India's economy overtake Japan's by '29? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST Team Mint

Becoming the world's third-largest economy is a challenging goal for India. Currently ranked fifth, India needs to surpass Germany and Japan. To achieve this, India must grow at over 7.1% annually, assuming Japan's growth at 0.8%. This is difficult given India's historical growth rates and pandemic impact. While surpassing Japan by 2029 seems ambitious, India's economic potential points to potentially overtaking it in the early 2030s.

