Can Lucknow's Massive Infrastructure Push Make It India's Next Tech & Talent Hub? | Let's Get REal

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is getting ambitious and it's grabbing a lot of attention. The powers that be in Lucknow have already announced ambitions of wanting to create a state capital region with Lucknow at it’s centre - just like Delhi is for the National Capital Region or NCR. This will be accomplished by connecting the dots on expressways and rapid rail transportations. Add to this the comprehensive mobility plan for the Lucknow metro and the fact that there's been a massive upgrade of Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. There are already some big names in healthcare, education and retail that have set up shop in the city, and it looks like Lucknow is set for a much stronger economic play. Can it really become India's next tech and services hub? On this episode of Let's Get REal, Manisha Natarajan speaks with a special guest who has had a front-row seat to Lucknow's transformation. Durga Shanker Mishra is the former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary. Also on the show - a hard real estate perspective from Vaibhav Singh, CEO New Business, Eldeco Group , a developer that has placed big bets on Lucknow. Tune in to the full show!