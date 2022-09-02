Can proposed National entrepreneurship mission tackle India’s unemployment? | Charcha 2022

Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 05:54 PM IST

#Charcha2022 brought leaders from across developme... more#Charcha2022 brought leaders from across development ecosystem together to build the narrative on resilient livelihoods at this in-person event held on 4th August in New Delhi. The 'National Entrepreneurship Mission(NEM): Creating 100 million jobs for sustainable livelihoods' session was hosted by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship and SIDBI, in partnership with The/Nudge Forum. To address the critical need for large-scale employment generation, there is a need to create 90 million non- farm jobs by 2030. This requires creating millions of formal, growth oriented businesses that can in turn provide gainful employment at scale. The key note of the session was delivered by Ravi Venkatesan and the panel of speakers consisted of Smt Manisha Verma, Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, Dr Raajiv Singhal, Sharad Sharma, and Madan Padaki. The speakers discussed how the proposed National Entrepreneurship Mission has the potential to enable mass entrepreneurship with a sense of urgency.