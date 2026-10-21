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Can Removing LTCG Tax On FIIs Help Drive Inflows? Saurabh Mukherjea Says…

In this episode of How to Invest in Samvat 2083, we're joined by Saurabh Mukherjea, the Co-founder & CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers. In this detailed conversation, he reveals his biggest bets in the upcoming samvat year, when he thinks Indian equities will bounce back, and about the overall picture of global equity markets going forward. Watch this excerpt.

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Published21 Oct 2026, 08:27 AM IST
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Can Removing LTCG Tax On FIIs Help Drive Inflows? Saurabh Mukherjea Says…
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