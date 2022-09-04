Can ‘Right to Repair’ create large scale entrepreneurship and gig employment I Charcha 2022

Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Charcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by The/Nudge Forum brought together various stakeholders across the development sector on the 4th of August at the India Habitat Centre for a day of conversations and networking to achieve resilient livelihoods in India. Conversations revolved around four themes: skill development, entrepreneurship, rural development, state capacity and governance. The 'Right to Repair' session at charcha 2022 hosted eminent speakers Ajai Chowdhry and Smt Nidhi Khare. The Right to Repair is a proposed legislation that gives a boost to livelihoods in the electronics and white goods sector. Speakers discussed the potential of this idea to create large scale entrepreneurship and gig employment for repair technicians, kickstart a spares manufacturing ecosystem and deliver outsized economic, environmental and social returns.