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Can technology fix ICICI Lombard's underwriting problem?

ICICI Lombard is betting on technology to cut costs, accelerate growth and improve underwriting, but with its combined ratio above 100%, the digital push faces a crucial test of profitability.

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Published1 Oct 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Can technology fix ICICI Lombard's underwriting problem?
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