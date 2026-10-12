Subscribe

Can the market recovery last? The Week Ahead in Indian equities

Indian equities finally broke their eight-week losing streak. But can the recovery last? Rising inflation and a packed earnings calendar might offer some cues.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2026, 07:58 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Can the market recovery last?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosCan the market recovery last? The Week Ahead in Indian equities
Advertisement
Read Next Story