Business News/ Videos / Can Trump’s New ‘Warrior’ Actually Push Zohran Mamdani Out? Enter, Elise Stefanik

Can Trump’s New ‘Warrior’ Actually Push Zohran Mamdani Out? Enter, Elise Stefanik

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 12:51 am IST Anna Mathew

Zohran Mamdani’s historic win as New York City’s first South Asian and Muslim mayor is already under fire — and not from the opposition in City Hall, but from Donald Trump and Elise Stefanik. The MAGA-aligned congresswoman, now running for New York Governor in 2026, has vowed to end what she calls “socialist rule” — and she could legally remove Mamdani from office if she wins. Can Mamdani survive the MAGA pushback?

 
