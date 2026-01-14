Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Can Union Budget 2026 Boost India Into An AI Gold Rush? | Explained

Can Union Budget 2026 Boost India Into An AI Gold Rush? | Explained

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 02:18 pm IST Livemint

India’s Budget 2026 to Unleash Massive AI Push! Finance Ministry crafts long-term blueprint with 1 Trillion R&D war chest (to FY31, 20,000 Cr already deployed) across IT, Education, Defence, Space, Telecom & Science. Key highlights: IndiaAI Mission ( 2,000 Cr), AI CoE ( 500 Cr), 80 IndiaAI Labs, Deep Tech Fund, National Quantum Mission ( 6,003 Cr). Targets $7T economy by 2030 & Viksit Bharat 2047—higher productivity, jobs, exports & tax revenue without rate hikes. AI bonanza incoming?