Can Union Budget 2026 Boost India Into An AI Gold Rush? | Explained

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 02:18 pm IST

India’s Budget 2026 to Unleash Massive AI Push! Finance Ministry crafts long-term blueprint with ₹1 Trillion R&D war chest (to FY31, ₹20,000 Cr already deployed) across IT, Education, Defence, Space, Telecom & Science. Key highlights: IndiaAI Mission ( ₹2,000 Cr), AI CoE ( ₹500 Cr), 80 IndiaAI Labs, Deep Tech Fund, National Quantum Mission ( ₹6,003 Cr). Targets $7T economy by 2030 & Viksit Bharat 2047—higher productivity, jobs, exports & tax revenue without rate hikes. AI bonanza incoming?