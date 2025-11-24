Canada PM Mark Carney On How G20 Without U.S. Is Proof That Global South & Multilateralism Is Rising

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 03:00 pm IST

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says this year’s G20 turnout and absence from the United States signals that ‘the center of gravity in the global economy is shifting’, and says that ‘Canada strongly supports this’. This after the two-day summit in South Africa ended Sunday with the glaring absence of the United States — the next country to lead the bloc. The Trump administration boycotted the two days of talks involving leaders of the world’s richest and top developing economies. Watch.