Canada To Cap Student Visas Amid Housing Shortage, Rising Rents | Watch | In Focus

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Canada’s housing shortage has gotten much worse over the past few months. But instead of trying to fix the root cause of the problem, the Trudeau government is looking for band-aid solutions. One such measure being considered by the Canadian government is to put a cap on student visas. This could have a serious impact on the prospects of Indian students looking to move to Canada for higher studies. Watch the complete video for more details.