Canada, US Lose ‘Top Choice For Indians’ Status, THIS Is Their New Destination

Canada’s study visa rejection rate hits 62% in 2025, crushing Indian students’ dreams! With 80% of Indian applications denied due to housing shortages, fraud concerns, and stricter rules, Canada caps 2025 visas at 437,000 - down 10% from last year. As doors close, Germany emerges with 60,000 student visas and jobs for Indians, per FM Johann Wadephul’s September 3 pledge.
