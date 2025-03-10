Explore
Canada's Mark Carney Was Behind Billions Of Dollars Of Investments Into India: Can He Rebuild Ties?

Canada's Mark Carney Was Behind Billions Of Dollars Of Investments Into India: Can He Rebuild Ties?

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 09:29 PM IST Livemint

In what could be a big breakthrough, Mike Carney who is replacing Trudeau as the Canadian PM said that he wants to rebuild India ties. This especially in wake of Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada - because he wants to diversify Canada's trading relationships. India is high on his radar - because he knows its importance. So can his focus on India finally repair the fractured ties? Watch!

 
