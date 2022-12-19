How entrepreneurs can embrace the recession and win it: TBDC's Vikram Khurana

How entrepreneurs can embrace the recession and win it: TBDC's Vikram KhuranaUpdated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:18 PM IST
- In an exclusive conversation with Livemint, Vikram Khurana, Chair, TBDC talks about Canada's start-up visa programme for Indian entrepreneurs, giving rise to unicorns, how Indians wishing to expand or use Canada as a platform can raise capital and get their business started. Speaking about the global recession, Khurana said it has more impact on larger companies, as they go into cost-cutting mode. ‘Entrepreneurs are born during a recession,’ the TBDC Chairman said. ‘I see an uptake in entrepreneurial activity coming,’ he said, adding, ‘taking advantage of the crisis (Covid-19) is the hallmark of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial spirit.’