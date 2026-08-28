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'Canadians Are The Worst': Donald Trump Vs Mark Carney On Cam | 'Won't Tolerate Attitude'

The United States and Canada, historically close allies, are moving further into a full-blown trade war with no end in sight. On August 25, 2026, Canada imposed tariffs of up to 50% on hundreds of U.S. goods after the U.S. placed similar, long-threatened levies on Canadian products. It followed the collapse of trade talks that had been inching towards a deal. Now, U.S. President Donald Trump has called Canada 'the worst country to deal with', calling Canadians 'nasty people'. Canadian PM Mark Carney said he won't tolerate this attitude by the U.S. Watch.

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Published28 Aug 2026, 06:19 PM IST
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Donald Trump Vs Mark Carney On Cam
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