Business News/ Videos / Can't Have Britain Relying On Imported Labour: UK PM Keir Starmer | 'Will Remove Those Who...'

Can't Have Britain Relying On Imported Labour: UK PM Keir Starmer | 'Will Remove Those Who...'

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 03:23 pm IST Livemint

Britain's Prime Minister lamented that the country has relied too heavily on importing labour rather than training up the UK's workforce, during his keynote speech at the Labour conference, with which he attempted to shore up his embattled leadership. He also launched an attack on racism and on the hard-right Reform UK party – along with its leader Nigel Farage – for their apparent lack of love for Britain and for misleading people with the politics of grievance. Watch.

 
