Britain's Prime Minister lamented that the country has relied too heavily on importing labour rather than training up the UK's workforce, during his keynote speech at the Labour conference, with which he attempted to shore up his embattled leadership. He also launched an attack on racism and on the hard-right Reform UK party – along with its leader Nigel Farage – for their apparent lack of love for Britain and for misleading people with the politics of grievance. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.