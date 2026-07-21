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‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’: Delhi HC Allows Shifting Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court has permitted activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta, a private facility of his choice. The court questioned the Centre’s stand and reviewed medical reports amid allegations of restrictions and police surveillance. Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo called it a favourable order. This comes as the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over NEET continue.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2026, 11:00 PM IST
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elhi HC Allows Shifting Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital
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HomeVideos‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’: Delhi HC Allows Shifting Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital
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