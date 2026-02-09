Capital Compass | India’s Economy Amid Global Uncertainty | SBI Chief Economist on Trade & Markets

Updated: 09 Feb 2026, 12:58 pm IST

India is navigating one of the most uncertain global economic environments in decades - marked by geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, volatile capital flows, and slowing global growth. In the first episode of Capital Compass, Mint's new market intelligence show, host Ajay Sharma is joined by Dr. Sowmya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, SBI Group and member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEC), to decode what India's latest data is really telling us. From GDP growth and inflation trends to trade diversification, capital flows, rural vs urban demand, and the future of corporate earnings - this conversation cuts through the noise to offer a grounded, data-backed view of India's economic trajectory.