Car Dekho AMIT JAIN - Success Story Of The New Shark | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Now we all know that Shark Tank India is back with... moreNow we all know that Shark Tank India is back with its second edition and has a new line-up for this season. In this new season, we’ll be seeing the co-founder of Car Dekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com, and CEO Amit Jain as a new face.